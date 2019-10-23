V-Shaped UFO over Superior, WI

Despite an avid interest in the subject, radio personality, Ken Hayes of Duluth’s country radio station B105, says he has “never seen anything I couldn’t identify or speculate to what it was.” That is until last Saturday night (Oct 19, 2019) when he and his wife observed a V-shaped craft flying over Superior WI around 11 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Hayes says they saw a large V-shaped craft with dim lights on the underside of its wings. “It made no sound and when it changed direction it did not bank like a traditional aircraft.” The eerie and seemingly effortless movement of the craft through the sky unnerved him.

Hayes posted the details of the sighting on the B105 website along with a video in which he sketches out the craft on a whiteboard while describing the encounter.

Hayes says, “My wife was with me as well and saw the same thing. It left both of us in awe and speechless for a moment.” The couple caught sight of the craft from their own backyard. It approached in the sky from the south end of Superior, WI, then abruptly changed direction and flew east toward Lake Superior. The entire sighting lasted about half a minute. Hayes says, “It didn’t look like it was flying. It was moving without sound or effort.”

Hayes says that the craft seemed to have a smooth, dark, reflective surface, “like a polished piece of coal” with faint dim lights positioned beneath the wings. The surface seemed to be dimly illuminated by a reflection from the city’s lights. None of the lights on the craft were blinking, nor did it have any conventional FAA lights. Hayes heard no sound, engine noise, nor any swish of rotors. “I have tried to come up with an explanation, but nothing seems to make sense,” Hayes admits. He reported the sighting to the National UFO Reporting Center (nuforc.org).

After doing some research on the web, he quickly discovered the V-shaped craft with lights on the underside of the wings is not uncommon among UFO reports. “It’s a very common UFO sighting,” Hayes says, “and I saw it.”

