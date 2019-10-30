Former Navy and NASA personnel launch UFO Research Group

A Silicon Valley investment group, several scientists, and some Navy veterans are trying to track UFOs off the coast of California. They have launched a new non-profit UFO study group with some impressive clout, credible researchers, and deep pockets. An article from VICE Motherboard has the details.

The new group, called UAP eXpeditions, is founded by U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Day, who served on the USS Princeton as a radar operator during the 2004 Nimitz encounters. That’s the same incident during which Commander David Fravor’s flight crew encountered the so-called “Tic-tac” object, and it’s the same incident that produced the Tic-tac gun camera footage.

The new non-profit organization has funding from Silicon Valley investors who, ultimately, hope to profit from the research. That funding gives the UAP eXpeditions the ability to retain the services of professional researchers, like Kevin Knuth, a physicist from the University of Albany and former NASA scientist.

This is not the first private research organization. It follows in the footsteps of organizations like NICAP (National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena), APRO (Aerial Phenomena Research Organization), CUFOS (Center for UFO Studies), and MUFON (Mutual UFO Network).

The new organization intends to focus its efforts on bringing scientific rigor and inquiry to the phenomenon. Motherboard reports that the organization is especially interested in studying the apparent fleets of UAP encountered off the West Coast, “from Catalina Island to Guadalupe Island with a certain frequency.” The objective is to observe the objects directly, using the latest technology and research tools.

Kevin Day says the organization will attempt to predict, find, observe, and document Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon and subject them to serious study and analysis, using trained observers and scientists. Kevin Knuth intends on beginning the research by studying satellite imagery of the target area, looking for any indication of the objects. Phase two involves launching a research vessel equipped with high-tech cameras, sensors, scopes, and drones to patrol zones with UFO activity.

“The failure to study these phenomena scientifically has resulted in a state of ignorance, which is unacceptable considering the aviation safety issues that have been reported by the US Navy,” stated Knuth.

Despite some initial investments, the new non-profit group will depend on crowd-funding and grant proposals to raise revenue for the venture. God knows the UFO field is in serious need of scientific rigor without the sensationalism and conspiracy distractions. Maybe UAP eXpeditions will fill the need.

