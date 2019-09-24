Strange Shape Darts Through Detroit Lakes, MN Skies

On September 20, 2019, Todd Mitchell was trying to film a lightening storm when his camera seems to have caught something highly unusual. A phantom-like creature darts into the sky and swoops about erratically. You’re going to want to watch this video more than once, probably frame-by-frame, to appreciate this piece of high strangeness:

The bizarre-looking video from WDAY News (Fargo, ND) depicts the skies over the Country Campground, just south of Detroit Lakes, MN near Galwe Lake. Todd Mitchell, the owner of the campground, was taking video of a lightening storm on Friday, September 20, 2019. When he replayed the video, he noticed a strange anomaly on the playback. Perhaps a glitch in the software or some trick of the light on the lens, but it appears that a smokey wraith shape trailing a tail like tadpole darts into the sky and maneuvers about through the clouds.

Mitchell re-watched the whole recording and discovered the same phenomenon appeared a little earlier in the film. Puzzled by the glitch, Mitchell submitted the video to WDAY News asking if anyone could help explain it. Was it something real that his camera had caught or some trick of the recording? It may be simply a flying insect close to the lens, a glitch in the software, or a strange trick of the digital processing, but the spooky wraith looks convincing as it seems to weave through the clouds. In one sequence, it seems to leap up into the sky from a flash of light on the horizon as if entering this world through the discharge.

Mitchell does not claim to have seen the phenomenon with the naked eye. He only discovered it while re-watching his video footage of the lightning storm.

Mitchell observed that, ironically, he shot the video in a location identified by the a Detroit Lakes map as section “51,” and that he had often joked about the campground occupying the Detroit Lakes version of “Area 51.” Coincidentally, he recorded the video of the “storm” at “Area 51” on September 20, the date set for “Storm Area 51.” The alleged coincidence doesn’t add any credibility to the witness’ testimony and raises the possibility of a practical joke. An article about the incident at WDAY News concludes by soliciting input from viewers, “If you know what this could be, let us know!”

Follow UFOdays.net for more great UFO stories. Like us on Facebook.

46.817181 -95.845325