Detroit Lakes Phantom and Becker County UFOS

Last week, the ABC’s Fargo affiliate WDAY News carried a story about a Detroit Lakes man whose security camera inadvertently filmed a strange “storm phantom” moving through the sky during a lightning storm on September 20, 2019. As interest in the story quickly escalated, WDAY decided to create a follow up. They sent a crew out to interview Todd Mitchell of the Country Campground, the man who discovered the anomaly on footage recorded by his surveillance camera. (See Mitchell’s raw footage with some analysis here.) The new piece from WDAY attempts to place the strange phenomenon within the context of the history of local UFO sightings. The piece features a visit to the Becker County Museum to review an archive of UFO clippings. The finished story aired on 9/25/2019.

If you’re ever in Detroit Lakes, stop by the Becker County Museum to peruse the collection of clippings in the archive. The museum will be hosting a “Legends and Lore” presentation on October 9, 2019. Who knows, maybe Detroit Lakes will start their own “UFO Days” event.

See also:

Follow UFOdays.net for more great UFO stories. Like us on Facebook.

46.817181 -95.845325